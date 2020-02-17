|
Geraldine Francis (Grall) Deprey
Green Bay - Geraldine Francis Grall Deprey, 89, has gone to rest in the Peace of Jesus Christ, on February 16th, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. She was born on February 13th, 1931 in Whitelaw, Wisconsin, the oldest daughter of Wilbur and Cecelia (Champeau) Grall. She lost her mother at the age of 10 and gained a step mother, Eleanor Grall. She was a loving and giving person who always cared for her parents and siblings Joan, Janice, Gordon, Ron, James, Robert, Michael, Karen, Kathy, Mary and Cindy.
On June 10th, 1950 she married Melvin Deprey, having met him in Bay Settlement when he was driving his team of horses in a nearby field. He is the love of her life. They were happily married for nearly 70 years.
Together they had six children, Steven (Susan) Deprey, Susan (Joseph) Pfaller, Sheryl (Charles) Servi, Sandra (Len) Yanda, Michelle Denil, and Michael (Terese) Deprey. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, Steven Jr. and Shawn Deprey, Joseph and Jeremy Pfaller, Andrew, Adam and Michael Servi, Samuel and David Yanda, Matthew and Alex Sbai, Grace and Abby Bubnik, Hannah Denil, Anthony, Danielle and Jonathan Deprey. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. Grandma Gerry has a special place in her heart for each of them.
Gerry was an excellent and generous homemaker. She cared for the sick and elderly, returning to school for her CNA license. After graduating from East High School, she worked at the telephone company where she rose into a leadership role. After her family was grown, she worked at Feeco, International making many friends there.
Gerry worshipped and volunteered at Holy Cross Church in Bay Settlement her entire life. She sang in the choir, was a lector, Eucharistic Minister, President of the Altar Society, CCD teacher and on the Holy Cross Picnic Committee. She raised funds, cleaned and decorated Holy Cross Church for many years with her parish friends.
Gerry was kind hearted, very wise and always gave gentle counsel. She was a gifted gardener. Her flower gardens were glorious! Each year she redesigned and planted hundreds of bulbs much to the pleasure of people driving by. Many times Gerry would use these flowers to decorate Holy Cross Church. She was especially good at growing gladiolas for August 15th, to honor the Assumption of Mary into Heaven.
Gerry is survived by her loving husband Melvin, who took devoted care of her as her health declined, faithfully serving her.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Parish Family, 3009 Bay Settlement Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 A.M. with Abbot Gary Neville O.Praem officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
The family also extends their gratitude to Unity Hospice for their excellent care.
"Many are the women of proven worth, but you have excelled them all."
