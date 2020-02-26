Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Geraldine Rankle Obituary
Geraldine Rankle

Algoma - Geraldine Rankle, 84, Algoma, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 after a short illness at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1935 in Algoma to Louis and Lucella (Brockman) Sibilsky.

Geraldine graduated from the Algoma High School in 1953. She moved to Milwaukee were she worked for many years. She met and married Alvin Rankle May 12, 1975 in Illinois.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the country when he was a truck driver. She also enjoyed polka and country music, going out to eat and had a love for all animals, especially her cats.

Geraldine is survived by her daughter Nikki (Reggie) Baudhuin, Brussels; step children Judy Sheffer, Jane (Larry) VandenElzen, Jessica (Jason) Cornette and Jason Orde.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Alvin, August 31, 2018.

Family and friends may call at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery

A special note of thanks to the Algoma Rescue Squad and the caring staff at Aurora ICU Unit and a deep appreciation is extended to Peggy and Ruth for all their help over the years, allowing her to remain at home.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Geraldine's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020
