Gilda Bosco
1924 - 2020
Gilda Bosco

Ephraim - Gilda Bosco, 96, born February 22nd 1924, peacefully passed away on August 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Emilio. Loving Mother of Celeste Wegman and her husband Dick Wegman. Cherished Nonna of Rick & April and Tyson & Marcia. Adored Great-Grandmother of Jack & Lucy. Much loved Sister of Roberto, and late Santo, Rosaria, Vincenzo, Giovanina, and Alfredo.

Gilda will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at All Saints Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Please visit Aycockfuneralhome.net to share a memory or leave a condolence message.




Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
