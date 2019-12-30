|
Glenard Ullman
Sturgeon Bay - Glenard C. Ullman Jr., 80, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Door County Medical Center on December 29, 2019.
Glen was born on June 19, 1939, in Brussels to Glenard and Mabel (Guth) Ullman Sr. Glen met his wife Rose in 1965. They were married October 29, 1967. Glen and Rose went on to have four children, Kevin Kezo, Green Bay; Karen (Dale) Cihlar, Algoma; Tracy (Ted) Vandermeuse, Forestville, Eric (Cari) Ullman, Algoma; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Bill (Judy) Ullman, Brussels; 1 sister, Dawn (Randy) Overbeck, St. Augustine, FL; and his loyal 4-legged companion, Barney.
In addition to being a dedicated husband, father, papa, and great-grandpa, Glen also served in the U.S. Army and was an avid outdoorsman and a lifelong member of the NRA. He also worked at PBI in Sturgeon Bay for 25 years and at ExacTech until his retirement.
Glen was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg and held an unwavering faith in God. Glen loved being with his family and took much pride in his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Glenard was preceded in death by his parents Glenard Sr. and Mabel.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be in the Kolberg Cemetery. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020