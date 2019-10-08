Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
Algoma, WI
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
Algoma, WI
1932 - 2019
Glenn Lee Krueger Obituary
Glenn Lee Krueger

Forestville - Glenn Lee Krueger, 86, Forestville passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and into the arms of his savior and now living with Jesus on the streets of gold. Glenn was born October 9, 1932 in the Town of Forestville to Ervin and Mae (Schmiling) Krueger.

Glenn graduated from the Algoma High School and entered the United States Army in January 1953 and was honorably discharged in December of 1954. He served over seas in Germany as a radio operator. He came back to the Forestville area where he met and married Mary Jane Schuyler. After Mary Jane passed away, Glenn married Bernice Schneider-Younk.

Glenn farmed most of his life and was very proud of his 100 acre farm. He enjoyed all the things about farming, including planting, harvesting, gardening, riding his John Deere Tractor and lawn mower. He also enjoyed hunting, family vacations, Gospel music, reading his bible everyday until his illness took that away from him. His life was living for his Savior, Jesus Christ.

March 30, 1984 Glenn married Denise Murray in Sturgeon Bay.

Glenn is survived by his wife Denise, 11 children Michael (Chris) Krueger, Corrine (Jim) Huston, Kim (Brian) Charles, Julie (Ray) Litteral, Ervin (Gayle) Krueger, Patrick (Natasha) Casey, David (Lauren) Casey, Phillip (Kaysie) Krueger, Carla (Ryan) Weidner, Russell Younk and Amy (Dave) Kinnard; 40 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, mother-in-law Joanne Davis; father-in-law Donald Murray; sister-in-law Delores Krueger; many other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and brother-in-law Sylvia (Al) Pilarski, his first wife Mary Jane, his second wife Bernice, son Mick Younk, grandson Brandon Krueger, great granddaughter Sierra Ebel, father-in-law Charles Davis and great niece Jessie Fehelhaber.

Family and friends are invited at gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Prayer service 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue, Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM at Calvary Assembly of God Church, Algoma with Pastor Kenneth Taylor officiating. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Forestville. with Full Military Rites.

Glenn's children want to thank his loving and devoted wife, Denise for all the wonderful care she gave him to give so he was able to live many more years.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Glenn's Tribute Page at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 19, 2019
