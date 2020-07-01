Gloria Palmeri Erickson
Sister Bay - Gloria Palmeri Erickson, 89, of Sister Bay, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
She was born Gloria Celeste Palmeri on April 30, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Joseph and Alma (Heed) Palmeri. Gloria graduated from Amundsen High School with the Class of 1949. On December 3, 1949, she was united in marriage with Donald Leonard Erickson at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in November of 1992. Gloria worked as an executive secretary for Clairol and Dial Corporation. When Gloria and Donald retired in 1990, they moved to Door County. She was a member of the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Women's Club. Gloria was a longtime volunteer at the Sister Bay Library and was a member of the planning committee for the new library's construction. During her free time, she could be found with a hot, strong cup of coffee and a good book in hand!
Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ron Siegler of St. Charles, Illinois, as well as many cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alma Palmeri and brother, William (Myra) Palmeri.
In honor of Gloria's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Gloria may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
