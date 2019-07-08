|
|
Gustav "Gus" Abrahamson
Sturgeon Bay - Gustav "Gus" Abrahamson, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on July 7, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Sturgeon Bay to Gust R. and Rose M. (Czerwan) Abrahamson.
Gus attended Egg Harbor State Grade School, Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek, and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School. He had private piano study with Gladys Ives Brainard (Lawrence College Professor of Piano) and with Allie Cochems, Blanche Holcomb Green, Madeline Butler, and music theory with Ann Boyd. Gus also studied music appreciation with Louise Straubel and Alice Lawton.
Gus's children were his cats Peter Thomas and Charlie. Charlie had a special place in his heart, the same as any child could have in a parent's heart.
Gus was a teacher of music appreciation and history for 6 years, teacher of piano and theory for 50 plus years, teacher and coach of organ for 15 years. He was a church organist for 60 plus years, spending 40 years at the United Methodist Church, 20 years at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5 years at Christ the King Episcopal Church, and 5 years at Hope United Church of Christ. Gus was also the choir director at the United Methodist Church for 18 years.
Gus worked as the business manager for the Sturgeon Bay School District for 25 ½ years and retired on July 31, 1988. He also worked for the Christi Corporation for 11 years in the accounting department and 4 years at the Hanson Music Shoppe doing most everything.
Gus was affiliated with many clubs and organizations during his life which included: the Door County Community Concerts Inc. (of which he was the founder and president for 20 years), Wisconsin Music Teachers Assoc., National Music Teachers Assoc., Metropolitan Opera Guild, Pamiro Opera, United Methodist Church, and the Reading Buddy Program. He was also a member of various book and travel clubs as well as many charitable organizations. Gus was a past member of the Association of School Business Officials and the Door County Humane Society, having served as treasurer for 8 years.
Gus had many hobbies which included: collecting records, tapes and CD's of classical piano music, porcelain cats, and music boxes. He also enjoyed reading music, religion, history, biographies, and mystery books. Gus loved to travel the world and visited China, Israel, Hawaii, Dominica Republic, Russia, Brazil, Morocco, Spain, Germany, Austria, Canada, several smaller countries in Europe, Washington D.C., the Black Hills, and New York City. He also enjoyed going to concerts, and theatrical productions, Bible studies, and flower gardening.
Survivors include his brother Gordon (Aleene) Abrahamson of Fond du Lac, ,WI; nieces and nephews: Bob (Bonnie) Schultz, Kathryn Schultz, Wendy Rashid, Sheri Powelson, Todd (Kathy) Abrahamson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Milton Abrahamson, half-sister Ruth H. Moegenburg Schultz and half-brother Vernon Moegenburg.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, July 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Sturgeon Bay with the Rev. David Leistra officiating. Burial will be in the Town of Egg Harbor Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the Door County Humane Society or the music department at the Methodist Church. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Door County Advocate from July 8 to July 13, 2019