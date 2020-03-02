|
|
Gwendolyn Evonne Truax
Sister Bay - Gwendolyn Evonne Truax, passed away in her sleep on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village in Sister Bay, Wisconsin.
She was born on June 18, 1931 in St. Johns, Michigan, the daughter of Derrill McKee Shinabery and Laura Theodora (Cox) Shinabery and was the eldest of five children. Gwendolyn married Raymond J. Perry and had one daughter, Kathy Jo. That marriage ended in divorce in 1953. In 1954, she married Norman Truax from whom she divorced in 1956.
In 1956, she moved from Michigan to Miami, Florida, and lived in Miami, Arcadia, and Ocala Florida, until moving to Chicago in 1968. There, she attended Roosevelt University obtaining a master's degree in Liberal Arts. In 1979, she moved to Fish Creek, Wisconsin where she opened Gwendolyn's Jewelry and Gallery. In 1999, she moved her business from Fish Creek to Sturgeon Bay's 3rd Avenue and bought a home in Sturgeon Bay in 2003.
She dearly loved "Gwendolyn's" which was not just her work but her social life as well, treasuring the many friends she made over her 38 years in business. She enjoyed music and art, which was reflected in the artworks represented in her gallery. A fiercely independent, determined woman, she worked many long hours, often seven days a week. Sadly, she suffered a fall in 2017 and had to give up her shop, which truly broke her heart and spirit. She resided at Scandia Village since April of 2018.
Gwendolyn is survived by her daughter, Kathy Hollister; two sisters and brother, Constance Mack, Marcia (James) Case, and Armand (Joann) Shinabery; and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evangeline Kilday; and son-in-law, Richard "Sandy" Hollister.
At her instruction, there will be no service, and her remains will be buried in the St. John's Cemetery, St. John's, Michigan, next to her parents.
