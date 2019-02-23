|
Harlan A. Tweeten
Baileys Harbor - Harlan A. Tweeten, 78 years, of Baileys Harbor, was called home after a short battle with leukemia on Sunday morning, February 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Harlan was born December 4, 1940 in Forest City, Iowa, the son of the late Irving and Eleanor (Haugland) Tweeten. As an infant, his family moved to Blair, WI where the family farmed in Fly Creek, near Blair. He graduated in 1959 from Whitehall Memorial High School. When called, Harlan served his country from 1963 to 1965 with the U.S. Army. A hard worker, Harlan worked at the Blair Creamery and in factory manufacturing in Minnesota before moving to Door County in 1995. He was a familiar and friendly face at the Main Street Shops in Egg Harbor where he worked doing janitorial duties.
Harlan was an accomplished fisherman, hunter and avid outdoorsman. He loved nature, especially feeding and watching the birds at home in Baileys Harbor, where he lived with his sister and brother-in-law, Emelie and Allen Franke. He enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada and northern Minnesota with his cousin, Arlo Tweeten.
Survivors include his three sisters, Emelie (Allen "Toby") Franke of Baileys Harbor, Irene (Gaylord) Kube of Oakdale, MN and Dolores (Patrick) LaBelle of Stillwater, MN; six nieces and nephews; and the family dog, Happy.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor with Rev. Sue Gunderson officiating. He will be buried at Baileys Harbor Cemetery. Military honors will follow the service.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Harlan may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 23, 2019