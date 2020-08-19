Harvey Leonard Kroboth



Harvey Leonard Kroboth, long-time resident of Door County, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Riverside, California, three weeks shy of his 95th birthday.



Harvey was born in Milwaukee on August 25, 1925 to Frank and Irma (née Krueger) Kroboth. Shortly after his high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy for service in the Pacific Theater of the Second World War, most notably on the U.S.S. Zeilin. After hostilities had ended, Harvey continued his military service in the U.S. Marine Corps. One of the last surviving members of the Greatest Generation, Harvey joined other WWII vets on an Honor Flight to Washington in 2009.



Harvey made use of the GI Bill to study commercial art at the Milwaukee Art School, and began work at Gimbels and J.C. Penney after graduation. In 1952 he began working in the copy service department of The Milwaukee Journal. He was later promoted to Promotion Manager and worked for the newspaper until retiring in 1980.



He was married to Alice (née Moeller) in 1950. After retirement, Harvey and Alice moved to a newly-built house in Juddville, Door County. They also built a house in Green Valley, Arizona, and for more than twenty years spent half the year in each location.



Retirement gave Harvey the time to pursue two passions: art and golf. He became an excellent left-handed golfer while working as a caddy in his teens, and continued playing in leagues with much younger players until well into his 80s. He also taught art classes in Ellison Bay and in Green Valley, while working on his own water colors in his spare time.



Harvey was also active in Door County in other ways, serving on the board of Scandia Village and also on the county's zoning Board of Adjustment for many years.



Harvey and Alice moved to Riverside, California in 2015 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May 2020.



In addition to his wife Alice, Harvey is survived by son Kurt, daughter Kathleen Anich, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store