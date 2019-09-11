|
|
Helen Marie Abrahamson
Valmy - Helen Marie Abrahamson, 88, of Valmy, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing and Hospice Care Center in Sturgeon Bay with family at her side.
She was born May 18, 1931 in Racine, the daughter of Eben Roy Hanson, Sr. and Loretta E. (Grovogel) Hanson. Helen's family moved to Door County when she was six years old, and they resided in Baileys Harbor. She attended grade school in Baileys Harbor and graduated from Gibraltar High School.
Helen was united in marriage to James Walter Abrahamson, Sr. on April 24, 1954 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Baileys Harbor. She was co-owner and bookkeeper of Jim's Auto Body in Valmy, which her husband, Jim, operated from 1979 until 2007. They were longtime members of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Institute. Helen enjoyed traveling with Jim and family throughout the United States. They were blessed with over 58 years of marriage. Jim preceded Helen in death on December 7, 2012.
Helen loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed cheering them on at their various school and sporting events.
She will be missed by her four children, James Abrahamson, Jr. of Sturgeon Bay, Michael (Jody) Abrahamson of De Pere, Julie (Dan) Vandertie of Brussels, and Steven (Brenda) Abrahamson of Sturgeon Bay; eight grandchildren, Rachel and Krista (fiancé, Branden VandeVen) Abrahamson, Karlee, Bridget, and Austin Vandertie, and Nathan, Hannah, and Isaac Abrahamson; three siblings, Donald (Judy) Hanson of Janesville, William (Virginia) Hanson of Sturgeon Bay, and Florence (Donald) Melichar of Plymouth; other siblings-in-law, Lawrence (Margaret) Abrahamson, Thomas (Lois) Abrahamson, Theresa (Howard) Phillips, Agnes Hanson, Florence Hanson, and Dorothy Abrahamson; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; seven siblings, Eben (June) Hanson, Jr., James (Rosealyn "Rosie") Hanson, Lawrence Hanson, Robert Hanson, Margaret "Peggy" (Carlton "Buck") Kuehn, Carol (Joe) Nelson, and Jean Zak (Reuben) Widder; other siblings-in-law, Wallace (Gertrude) Abrahamson, Joyce Abrahamson, Raphael Zak; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Her life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Helen will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, beside her husband, James.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Helen's name for the Unity Hospice or the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing and Hospice Center (c/o Door County Medical Center Foundation).
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Abrahamson family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Helen may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019