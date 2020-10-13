My deepest sympathy to Donald, Sue, Diane, Eric and the entire family. So many memories, it was always Auntie Helen, even before I was family. I remember visiting at the first home in Algoma. Your Mom and Dad were a special part of my life, and will always be missed. I pray the you will all be enveloped in the Peace of God during the difficult time.

Vicki Massart



