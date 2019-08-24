Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Helen Van Akkeren

Sturgeon Bay - Helen G. Van Akkeren, 100, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at Pine Crest Village on August 16, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1919, in Sheboygan to John and Amanda DeMaster. On June 22, 1940, she married Harley Van Akkeren in Sheboygan, he preceded her in death on February 12, 2005.

For many years Helen and Harley directed numerous YMCA camps throughout the country. In 1984, Helen and her husband retired to Door County to be near their family.

She was a member of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church, P.E.O., and a past member of the Peninsula Chamber Singers.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Erickson, Sturgeon Bay; Nancy (Don) Ziegelbauer, Sturgeon Bay; two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren, Anne (Ben) Bamberg and their sons Max and Elliot; Amy (Tyler Hess) Ziegelbauer, and their daughter Charlotte; all of Madison. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother John (Pat) DeMaster, and a sister Doris (Harold) Hoopman.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Aug. 24, 2019
