Herbert Hall
Herbert Hall

Algoma - Herbert "Herbie" D. Hall, 95, Algoma, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Herbert was born on December 28, 1924 to the late Herbert and Mathilda (Gordon) Hall. On July 8, 1950 he married Agnes Kremer at Corpus Christie Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. Agnes preceded him in death on June 25, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and in the U.S. Coast Guard during Korea. Later, he worked in maintenance for the Algoma Hardwoods for many years. He was a member of the VFW and he enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, doing wood crafts, and working in the yard.

Herbert is survived by his children, Richard (Sally) Hall, and Ron (Annette) Hall; grandchildren, Christopher (Stacy) Hall, Stephanie (Ryan) Copet, and Michael Hall; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail, Ella, Kaitlyn, Hailey, Corbin, Aubrey, and Shelbea; sister, Blanche; as well as by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes; his parents, Herbet and Mathilda Hall; sister, Ruby; and brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma on Friday, October 23, 2020 at from 10-11:00 am. A military honors service with full military rites will take place at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment will take place later at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks must be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.






Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
