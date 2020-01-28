Services
1929 - 2020
Sturgeon Bay - Herbert James Mikels, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on January 28, 2020, at Anna's House. He was born May 4, 1929, in Sturgeon Bay to Julius and Martha (Berg) Mikels. On May 20, 1961, he married Arleen Busse at Sawyer Methodist Church; she preceded him in death on June 23, 2001.

Herb farmed in the Town of Sturgeon Bay for many years. He also drove bus for Southern Door Schools for over thirty years.

Herb was a longtime and active member of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. He was a man of great faith whose social life revolved around activities at his church as well as several other churches. He loved Bible studies, hymn sings, gospel concerts and participating in the men's club at the Methodist church. Herb also enjoyed the programs and dinners of the Door County Historical Society.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane (Shawn) Bowers, Sturgeon Bay; Deb (Aaron) Holland, Sturgeon Bay; granddaughter Emma Holland; brother-in-law Myrton Schley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Robert (Marie) Mikels; sister Betty (Joe) Blaha; and in-laws.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 6, 2020, at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist church with Rev. David Leistra officiating. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be given to the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2020
