Irene Dorothy (Tomjanovich) Laubenstein
Sturgeon Bay - Irene Dorothy (Tomjanovich) Laubenstein, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Green Bay due to complications of COVID.
She was born October 21, 1925 in Caspian, Michigan, daughter of the late John Paul and Antonia (Schubert) Tomjanovich. After graduating from Sevastapol High School in 1943, she was a clerk at a bank in Sturgeon Bay. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Laubenstein on December 28, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish in Sturgeon Bay. Irene and Ken were married 64 years and were blessed with eleven children. Irene was a devoted and loving wife, loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. When Ken and Irene started their family, Irene stayed at home to raise their children.
Irene was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Institute and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. She volunteered for various church committees and was also a member of the Catholic Daughters.
Irene was an excellent cook and baker and was especially known for her Salty Oatmeal Cookies, which everyone loved. She enjoyed family gatherings, tending her flowers, watching the birds, playing cards with family, and loved to read. Irene enjoyed her winters in their townhouse in Clearwater, Florida for 27 years and then in Mesa, Arizona. She especially loved visits from her family.
Irene's love will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, her nine children, Mary (Bill) Storck of Waupaca, Jayne Hewitt of Menasha, Nancy (Patrick) Hammell of West Bend, Carol Anne (Will) Roder of Sturgeon Bay, Sue (Randy) Walters of Suamico, Lynn (Randy) Modrow of DePere, Kim (Richard) Summers of Hobart, Kathyrn Thornburg of Kimberly, and Steve (Kate) Laubenstein of Sturgeon Bay; twenty grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Tomjanovich; and daughter-in-law, Sara Bonk.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth; her parents; daughter, Karen; son, Gary; granddaughter, Laura Weber; brother, Edward Tomjanovich; four sisters-in-law, Kathyrn Tomjanovich, Loretta Tomjanovich, Betty Laubenstein, and Marge Laubenstein; two brothers-in-law, Donald Laubenstein and Alton Laubenstein; two sons-in-law, Gary Hewitt and David Schuster; and her parents-in-law, Walter and Luella (Whitford) Laubenstein.
"Mom was a kind, loving and gentle spirit. We'll always remember the happiness she brought to our lives."
Irene's life was honored with a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was entombed next to her beloved husband, Ken, at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Green Bay. To watch the service, please visit her tribute page on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
