Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Irene M. Tomski


Irene M. Tomski Obituary
Irene M. Tomski

Sturgeon Bay - Irene M. Tomski, 99 years, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday morning at Sturgeon Bay Health Services.

She was born April 27, 1919 in Kewaunee the daughter of John and Emma (Wautlet) Alexander.

Irene was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Mike (Louise) Tomski of Madison, Stephen Tomski of Green Bay; her brother, Lloyd Alexander of Sturgeon Bay; and godson, Ricky Marth.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Martha Nelson; two brothers, Harold and Francis Roy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Fr. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Irene may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019
