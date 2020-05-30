Irene Sophie Ott
Sturgeon Bay - Irene Sophie Ott, 102, of Sturgeon Bay, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Pine Crest Village.
She was born at home in Jacksonport on January 4, 1918, the daughter of Herman and Jennie (Robinson) Carlson. Irene attended school in Jacksonport and Sturgeon Bay. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church in Jacksonport. Irene met her husband Francis "Huns" Ott through friends Ralph and Martha Brauer. They were united in marriage on November 26, 1943, Huns then went off to serve in World War II. Irene and her husband enjoyed dancing and playing cards with friends. She took great pride in caring for her family, home and gardens, she loved flowers. In her later years she enjoyed reading. Irene and Huns were blessed with over 56 years of marriage. Huns preceded her in death on January 18, 2000.
Irene was a long-time member of the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church and was a circle member there. She was a volunteer at Feed and Clothe My People, which began as a ministry of the Moravian church.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her sons, Gary (Beverly) Ott of West Allis, Charles (Ruth) Ott of the Town of Sevastopol. Grandchildren Jeffrey Foster, Kenneth Foster and Eric Ott. Great grandchild Shaun (LaJerica LJ) Foster and their children Makenzie and Tatum; many nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Everett Carlson, Edwin Carlson, Helen (John) Whitford, Alice (Vernon) Madsen; siblings-in-law Charles Ott, Beatrice Ott, Marion (Donald) Cammack, Virginia (Clifford) Paul and Dorothy (George) Karstaedt and other relatives.
Her life will be honored with a funeral service held at 12:30pm on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Reverend Reeder Herrick of Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church officiating. Irene will be laid to rest beside her husband in Bayside Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Huehns Funeral Home on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 11:00am until time of service. Those attending the visitation and/or funeral are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Memorials may be given in Irene's name for Unity Hospice.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Pine Crest Village and Unity Hospice for the excellent care given to her."
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Irene may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Sturgeon Bay - Irene Sophie Ott, 102, of Sturgeon Bay, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Pine Crest Village.
She was born at home in Jacksonport on January 4, 1918, the daughter of Herman and Jennie (Robinson) Carlson. Irene attended school in Jacksonport and Sturgeon Bay. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church in Jacksonport. Irene met her husband Francis "Huns" Ott through friends Ralph and Martha Brauer. They were united in marriage on November 26, 1943, Huns then went off to serve in World War II. Irene and her husband enjoyed dancing and playing cards with friends. She took great pride in caring for her family, home and gardens, she loved flowers. In her later years she enjoyed reading. Irene and Huns were blessed with over 56 years of marriage. Huns preceded her in death on January 18, 2000.
Irene was a long-time member of the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church and was a circle member there. She was a volunteer at Feed and Clothe My People, which began as a ministry of the Moravian church.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her sons, Gary (Beverly) Ott of West Allis, Charles (Ruth) Ott of the Town of Sevastopol. Grandchildren Jeffrey Foster, Kenneth Foster and Eric Ott. Great grandchild Shaun (LaJerica LJ) Foster and their children Makenzie and Tatum; many nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Everett Carlson, Edwin Carlson, Helen (John) Whitford, Alice (Vernon) Madsen; siblings-in-law Charles Ott, Beatrice Ott, Marion (Donald) Cammack, Virginia (Clifford) Paul and Dorothy (George) Karstaedt and other relatives.
Her life will be honored with a funeral service held at 12:30pm on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Reverend Reeder Herrick of Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church officiating. Irene will be laid to rest beside her husband in Bayside Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Huehns Funeral Home on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 11:00am until time of service. Those attending the visitation and/or funeral are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Memorials may be given in Irene's name for Unity Hospice.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Pine Crest Village and Unity Hospice for the excellent care given to her."
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Irene may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.