|
|
Isla Stuth
Algoma - Isla R. Stuth, 93, of Algoma, passed away on March 13, 2019, at Door County Medical Center. She was born on March 5, 1926, in Algoma to Ernst and Amanda (Gruendemann) Heuer. On August 1, 1946, she married Waldo Stuth in Algoma, he preceded her in death on December 1, 2012.
Isla and her husband farmed and owned an orchard in the town of Sturgeon Bay for many years. She was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and had been active in the Ladies Aid Group. Isla loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and was an excellent cook. She was a very humorous person who enjoyed making others laugh.
Isla is survived by six children, Larry (Linda) Stuth, Sturgeon Bay; Karin Overbeck, Sturgeon Bay; Linda (Brian) Berg, Oregon; Susen (Roy) Nelson, Oconto; Kathy (Douglas) Zillmer, Algoma; Sandi (Kevin) Carpenter, Clintonville; twenty grandchildren, Sarah (Dave) Neuville, Peter Stuth, Andy (Keona) Stuth, Sam (Heather) Stuth, Paul (Karisa) Stuth, Dustin (Janeth) Overbeck, Jacob (Diane) Berg, Rebekah (Caleb) Shields, Tina (Jon) Spice, Holly (Jim) Timm, John (Nichole) Serrahn, Ben Serrahn, Dave (Lindsay) Serrahn, Jim Zillmer, Alicia (Scott) Krueger, Julie (Dan) Poe, Ehren (Tracie) Younk, Ryan (Tara) Younk, Mandie (Tony) Runge, and Beth Rivera; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson, Jesse Berg; sons-in-law, Gary Peterson, Russel Serrahn, Michael Overbeck, and Jim Morrison; two sisters, Arline (Carl) Mattson, Ernida (Evan) Jacobosky; one brother, Eran Heuer; brother-in-law, Karl (Doris) Stuth; sisters-in-law, Anita (Martin) Stender, Martha (Craig) Bobzien, Lois (Terry) Terhune; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Rudolph (Thea Kniepkamp) Stuth.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with Rev. Carl Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Monday. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolence may be offered at forbesfuenralhome.com
Special thanks to the staff at Autumn's Journey Assisted Living, Dr. Binard and the staff at Door County Medical Center for the wonderful care and support.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 20, 2019