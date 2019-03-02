|
Iver Eric Warren
Sturgeon Bay - Iver Eric Warren, 66, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
He was born February 22, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Robert and Laverne (Voagen) Warren. The family moved to Wisconsin and Iver graduated from high school in Madison in 1970. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison before attending and graduating with a degree in history from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point in 1976. Iver and Kathleen were united in marriage on May 19, 1979 at St. Joseph's Church in Rhinelander.
Iver worked as an Airline Captain for American Airlines for 30 years before retiring in 2012. He and Kathy were active members of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. Iver enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, sailing, painting, riding motorcycles, and talking politics. He was a dedicated family man, who loved to spend time with those he loved.
Iver will be missed by his wife of nearly 40 years, Kathy; children, Kirk Warren, Erika (AJ) Dahlstrom, and Evan Warren, all of Green Bay; siblings, Cheryl (F. James) Sensenbrenner, Gregg (Mary Kay) Warren, Lyle Warren, and Tara Warren; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Iver was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Laverne Warren; sister, Treiva Warren Livesey; and aunts and uncles.
A funeral service to honor Iver's life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Pastor David Leista officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home and will continue on Sunday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Iver may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019