Jaime Lynn Petersen
- - 10/13/75-5/9/19
Jaime Lynn Petersen loved life. She was passionate about the outdoors and travel, and often combined the two by visiting National Parks. While she never met a bird or a tree she didn't like, Jaime was particularly fond of the Great Blue Heron. She delighted in photography, and was gifted at capturing the sublime (nature), the adorable (her many beloved pets and her nephew Owen), and the ridiculous (most of her friends). A lifelong Packers fan, she was also an avid puzzler, a regular Jeopardy viewer, and an Escape Room enthusiast. Jaime revered music, she learned to play and sing a lot of her favorites on guitar, and she shared that gift with friends throughout her adult life.
Jaime was born to Linda (Anderson) and Jim Petersen on October 13, 1975, in Sturgeon Bay, WI; and grew up in nearby Egg Harbor. She was a student at Gibraltar Area Schools where she played saxophone, basketball and softball, and received her diploma in 1994. She attended Drake University for one year, transferring to and graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point in 1999, with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management with a focus on Environmental Education and Interpretation, and minors in philosophy and biology. She earned her Master of Science in Museum and Field Studies and a minor in linguistics from Colorado University at Boulder in 2002.
Jaime met Megan Coe in 2005, they committed to one another in 2006 and were married on October 13, 2013, after marriage equality became the law of the land. The two made their home in North Saint Paul, MN, with a menagerie of wonderful pets; Jaime worked as a United States Postal Carrier and Megan as a High School Counselor.
She died peacefully at home on May 9, 2019, with Megan, her parents, her sister, her pets, and a few close friends gathered around her bed.
Jaime is survived by her wife Megan; parents Linda and Jim; sister Sara, brother-in-law Tim, nephew Owen (Guyette); sister-in-law Mindy (Coe); mother-in-law Judy (Coe); her grandfather Richard Anderson Sr.; cats Slim Shady and Diddo; dogs Kelty and Allie; and all the friends and family who comprise Team Jaime. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Henrietta Anderson and her grandparents Herbert and Isabelle Petersen; and by many beloved pets including her beagle Lewis and her cats Boulder and Duncan.
A Celebration of Jaime's life was held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Maple St, Mahtomedi, MN 55115, where she was a member. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to these charities close to Jaime's heart: METAvivor, Beagle Freedom Project, and The National Park Foundation.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 19, 2019