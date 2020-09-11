James Benjamin Gigstead



On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, James Benjamin Gigstead, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his home in Summerfield, FL of natural causes at the age of 94.



Jim was born in his family home in Sturgeon Bay, WI on Nov. 1, 1925 to Josephine and Carl Gigstead. After serving in the U.S. Naval Air Force during WWII as an aviation machinist, he married Venice Berg and together raised three daughters, Ellen, Gail and Karen in Green Bay, WI.



Jim's work experience started at the Sturgeon Bay shipyards during his high school years as part of the WWII effort. This led to a career as a boilermaker, working in dangerous settings such as nuclear power plants throughout the state of Wisconsin for 45 years.



Preceding Jim in death were his mother, Josephine, father Carl and eight sisters and brothers. He is survived by his wife Venice, his three daughters, Ellen (Mike Zampino) of Minneapolis, MN, Gail (Ron Hancock) of Placerville, CA, Karen (Jim Schaefer) of Geneva, FL, and seven grandchildren, Michael and Aliandra Zampino, Abigail and Ellen Hancock, Andrew Schaefer, Matthew (Tiffany) Schaefer, and Adam Schaefer.



Jim always said he wanted to be remembered as "a good man". He was a kind, loving man, who always made those around him feel special. Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with him could share a volume of cherished memories. It was not uncommon for his children to see their father at bedtime, reading his bible. He was a good and faithful servant.



A memorial service is being planned for the Summer of 2021 in Sturgeon Bay, WI at Jim's family childhood church, Tanum Ev. Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to Venice Gigstead at 17495 SE 116th Court Rd. Summerfield, FL 34491.









