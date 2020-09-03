James C. Roubal, Sr.
New Oxford, PA - James C. Roubal, Sr., 96, of New Oxford, PA died Monday, evening, August 31, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA.
Born December 23, 1923 in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Anton and Delia (Wastel) Roubal.
He was a Veteran initially of the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged in order to enlist in the Merchant Marines because of a shortage there during World War II and after his discharge worked in train service for nearly 40 years most of which was with the Ahnapee and Weatern Railroad in Door County, Wisconsin eventually taking over as manager.
Jim was an avid reader, enjoyed finance and following the stock market. He liked discussing his experiences in both railroading and his experiences in the service. Jim was an outstanding father and will be greatly missed by his son, daughter-in-law, other family and friends.
Mr. Roubal is survived by his son, James C. Roubal, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, of Gettysburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Sylvia Heffernon, Evelyn Draeb, and his two brothers, Anthony Roubal and Henry Roubal.
Funeral services being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home will be private and at the convenience of the family, online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at the Cross Keys Village for your kind and loving support regarding Jim. You became a second family to both him and his family during this difficult time.