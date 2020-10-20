James Michael Kelley



James Michael Kelley, 82, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, of Alzheimer's Disease. The family will be holding a private memorial. Born in Iowa City in January 1938 to James Eldon Kelley and Alice Lyons Kelley (and, later, stepson of Ed Baker.) Jim was an exceptional athlete at Iowa City High School and the University of Iowa, where he was a Sigma Chi. He married Marcia Graham of Waterloo, IA in 1959, earned his BA from Simpson College in 1963, served as President of the Iowa Athletic Club and attained the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserves. After raising his 3 children in Winnetka, IL, a remarkable career at the Chicago Board Options Exchange 1972-1984, lifelong summer residency in Door County and caring for his parents in Iowa City, Jim had recently returned to be with family in the Chicago area where he enjoyed storytelling, music, love and laughter. He is survived by brothers Jerry L. Kelley and wife Pat of Indianola, IA and Dr. John T. Kelley and wife Maria of Iowa City, IA; daughter Krista Wray of Winnetka, IL, son Michael (J.D. Jones) Kelley of Los Angeles, CA, and daughter Karrie (Wilson) Gottschild of Northbrook, IL; grandchildren Cameron and Hunter Wray, Audrey, Graham and Trey Gottschild as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Frederick Wray, and his parents, who have undoubtedly prepared an enormous party for his arrival, capped with a delicious cherry pie and a rousing game of Yak.









