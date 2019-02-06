|
James O. Bernklau
Sturgeon Bay - James O. Bernklau, 82, Sturgeon Bay, passed away, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
He loved his dear wife of over 61 years, Anne; six children, Jane (Glen) Herlitz of Sturgeon Bay, Jim (Lily) Bernklau of Oconomowoc, Kate (Bill) Sherrill of Irvington, VA, Tom (Karleen) Bernklau of Sussex, Julie (Guy) Andrysick of Naples, FL, and Tim (Danette) Bernklau of Suamico; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two siblings-in-law, Mary Steinweber and Bob (Sue) Burt, both of Fort Meyers, FL; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Orren Joseph Bernklau and Monette (Heinzen) Bernklau; granddaughter, Lauren Binney; parents-in-law, Robert and Armella (Weiss) Burt; brother-in-law, Tony Steinweber; and other relatives.
Visitation was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Jim will be laid to rest in the Bayside Cemetery columbarium.
Jim's family would like to thank the staff at Davita Dialysis Center for their weekly care, the drivers of Door to Door for their safe delivery and kind service, the medical staff at Door County Medical Center ER for their attention and continued care and Anna's Healthcare for their assistance.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Bernklau family. View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 6, 2019