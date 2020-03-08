Services
Sturgeon Bay - Jan Stewart Sixel, 66, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away after a short battle with cancer surrounded by his family at home on March 7, 2020. He was born December 12, 1953, to Donald & Pearl Sixel in Algoma. On October 13, 1973, he married Sue Bouche at St. Huberts Church in Rosiere. Jan worked his entire life farming with his father and brother Don.

Jan enjoyed traveling, riding and restoring motorcycles, bowling, and socializing. He especially enjoyed chasing the grandchildren and spending time with them on the family farm. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and helping with the fish frys at the church. Jan also served on the County Board.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; two sons and six grandchildren, Travis (Sara) Sixel, Greenville and their children Jasmine, Isaac, Thomas and Samuel; Eric (Michelle) Sixel, Seymour,WI and their children Morgan and Jo Jo; a brother, Donald (Betty) Sixel; two sisters, Juliane Williams and Paula (Dennis) Villers; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Doug Landeau; Rebecca and Jerry Reince.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Justin; in-laws, Wilbur and Celia Bouche; two brothers-in-law, Reggie Bouche and Randy Bouche; sister-in-law, Marcia Sixel.

Funeral services were held on Thursday March 12, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2020
