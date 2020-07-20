Jane E. Ries
Casco - Jane Elizabeth Ries, 98 of Casco passed away on July 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born on June 24, 1922 to the late Marshall and Frances Annette Hall. Jane married her husband, the late Peter J. Ries on April 29, 1944 in Kansas City. Jane, having a Bachelor's and Master's degree, spent her life as a teacher and librarian. She was a proud member of the PEO Sisterhood Chapter CZ for 78 years. She was also a member of the Community Congregational Church in Kewaunee.
Jane is survived by her children, Ann (Kent) Harrison, of DePere and formerly of Sturgeon Bay, Peter (Deborah) Ries, Casco, daughter-in-law, Vicki Davis-Ries, Bailey's Harbor, grandchildren, Kenan Guilmette, Benjamin Harrison, Seth Harrison, Tara Xiong, Elizabeth Gryskiewicz, Jonathan Ries, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Ries, son, John Ries, her parents, David Marshall Hall and Frances Annette (Carl) Hall, her brother John (Jimmie) Hall and her sister, Mary Hall.
Due to the COVID-19 a memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorials or donations may be made to the Community Congregational Church in Kewaunee or to Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco is assisting the family.
