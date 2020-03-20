Services
Algoma - Janet A. Eicher, 72, of Algoma, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2020 at Door County Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1947 in Sturgeon Bay to Charles and Lena (Oberer) Vertz. On April 19, 1969, she married Frederick Carl Eicher at Bay View Lutheran Church.

For many years, Janet worked in housekeeping at Door County Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, playing darts, Bingo, flower gardening, and baking. Janet also enjoyed playing games with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was a member of the Family Worship Center in Sturgeon Bay.

She is survived by her husband, 3 children, Angela (William) Berg, Sturgeon Bay, Audra (Randy) Pichette, Algoma, and April (Daryl) Morse, Forestville; 10 grandchildren, Randy Jr., Heather, Kody, Lisabeth (Trevor), Lucas, Chris, Kira (Dakota), Joey (Hannah), Kyrinn, and Keara; 2 great-granddaughters Jessica and Lizzy; 1 sister Judy Stellwagon, Sturgeon Bay; in-laws, Eugene Clark, Arlene (Bruce) Julin, Judy (Ken) Brauer, Raymond (Colleen) Eicher, and Gary Eicher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, June (Jim) Forslund, Jean (Donny) Daniels, and Joan Clark; 2 brothers, Raymond (Bev) Vertz and Clifford (Phyllis) Vertz; brother-in-law, Dennis Stellwagon.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 28, 2020
