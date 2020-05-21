Services
Janet McOlash Obituary
Janet McOlash

Sister Bay - Janet McOlash passed away peacefully at sunset on Wednesday, May 20, with her closest loved ones by her side.

Janet liked to tease with a twinkle in her eye, and she loved Native American culture. She is survived by her husband, Joel, of 46 years; her daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Edward Gonzales; her siblings; and an extended, closely knit community of family and friends.

Condolences can be sent to the McOlash Family c/o Simply Cremation, 243 North Broadway, Green Bay, WI, 54303.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 21 to May 30, 2020
