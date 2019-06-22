Services
1952 - 2019
Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin - Janet S. Morse, 66, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1952, in Marysville, CA to Claude and Betty (Fletcher) Foster. On December 22, 1969, she married James R. Morse in Reno, NV.

Janet moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1984, while her husband was in the U.S. Coast Guard. After retirement, she and her husband traveled the U.S. in a motorhome for more than 5 years. Janet loved to craft which included making greeting cards, and quilting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and going to their sporting events.

Survivors include her husband, James; one daughter, Shannon (Bob) Lauder, Sturgeon Bay; one son, Daryl (fiancé, April) Morse, Forestville; 7 grandchildren, Mike Lauder, Cody Lauder, Allie (Isaac) Kolterjahn, Dylan (Erin) Lauder, Chelsea Lauder, Kyrinn Morse, and Keara Morse; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 2 sisters-in-law; 2 brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to DoorCANcer. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on June 22, 2019
