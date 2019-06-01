|
|
Janet R. Schuster (nee Gename)
- - Passed away on May 25, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of the late Paul Schuster. Former wife of Leslie Beuscher. Cherished mom of Brenda (Louis) Lane, Tracy Kozlowski (Vince Freitag) and Jason Beuscher (Ashley Geibl). Step-mom of Joey Shuster and Nadine (Joe) Sonnemann. Grandma "MeMe" of Robyn (Oryan), Jeremy (Alexis), Kayley (Josh), Nathan and Carleigh. Step-grandma of Zach (Alicia), Jesse and Cody. Great-grandma of Rylee, Oryan Jr., and Jordan. Step-great-grandma of Jameson and Otto. Sister of Karen, (Jerry) Knudson, Rick (Marty) Gename and Shelia (Tony) Petroni. Preceded in death by her parents; Howard and Ruth Gename and her brother William Gename. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 1, 2019