Janicemae R. Gierzynski
Town of Egg Harbor - Janicemae Roselyn (Prchal) Gierzynski, 78, of the Town of Egg Harbor, was called Home to be with the Lord, Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services.
She was born October 23, 1941 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anton "Tony" and Rose (Lizak) Prchal. Jan attended Gage Park High School in Chicago. She was united in marriage to Phillip John Gierzynski on October 26, 1963 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Chicago. She was employed as a customer service representative with Official Airline Guides of Oak Brook, IL from 1985 until 1998. Jan went to work for Signature Flight Support (contracted by O'Hare International Airport in Chicago) right after that until 2007. Jan was employed with Pepsi Co. in Chicagoland after that. Her most recent employment was with Door County Daily News at the Fish Creek office from 2008 until 2012. During that time, Jan enjoyed visiting with and getting to know the northern Door County businesses.
From early on in their marriage, Jan and Phillip had hopes of living on a farm. Jan and Phillip loved visiting Door County, WI throughout the years; they eventually purchased the Gabert farm in the Town of Egg Harbor after, in Jan's words, "the house said, 'buy me'" while house hunting. Before that, Jan and Phillip had a seasonal residence in Heritage Lake Resort for eleven years, from 1995 until 2006.
Jan had a passion for flying and took classes to get her pilot's license. Jan was a 2nd Lieutenant in Civil Air Patrol and served as Secretary for the Illinois Wing of Civil Air Patrol. She always looked forward to attending the EAA Airventure in Oshkosh. With three alpacas on the farm, Jan enjoyed knitting, including prayer shawls and socks. Jan had a love for the water and could spend hours watching the waves and the surf. Beachcombing for driftwood was a favorite activity. While living in Door County, she relished visiting Frank E. Murphy Park and doing just that. Jan and Phillip are currently members of Stella Maris Parish-Egg Harbor site.
Jan will be missed by her husband, Phillip, with whom she was blessed with over 56 years of marriage; son, Eric (Sabra Abbott) of Chicago, IL; sister, Rosalie Stachura; other relatives in Chicago; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jan's life will be honored by her family with a Memorial Mass at Stella Maris Parish-Egg Harbor site in February 2020 - service information to be announced.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Door County Land Trust.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs of Sturgeon Bay Health Services and Sturgeon Bay Medical Center for the care given to Jan this past year.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Gierzysnki family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Jan may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020