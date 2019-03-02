|
Jaroline "Jeri" Ann Fleming
Town of Sevastopol - Jaroline "Jeri" Ann Fleming, 80 of the Town of Sevastopol, was called Home to be with the Lord, Monday morning, February 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay with family at her side.
She was born March 24, 1938 in Huron, SD, the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Wagner) Christensen. Jeri attended St. Mark's Catholic School and then Huron High School before attending high school in Kansas City, MO where she graduated in 1956. Upon her graduation, she went to study at beautician school.
On June 6, 1959 Jeri was united in marriage to Ronald Elmer Fleming in Kansas City, MO. They were blessed with nearly 59 years of marriage. Ron passed away April 4, 2018.
Jeri was initially employed at Jay's Potato Chips in Silver Lake, WI for nearly 10 years. She was one of the founding employees of Gander Mountain in Wilmot, WI. In Sturgeon Bay, she initially worked in assembly at Hatco, then Prange Way, and part-time for the Door County Advocate, helping stuff papers. While Jeri was employed at various places, her work did not define her; her primary care was always given to her family at home.
She grew up attending St. Mark's Catholic Church in South Dakota and later attended Holy Name Catholic Church in Wilmot, WI. Jeri attended Wilmot United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church where she was active in Evangelism and Sarah Circle. She often accompanied Ron to various Eagles Club and other organizational events. Jeri enjoyed traveling, listening to Polka music, and playing cards. She loved socializing with friends while out to eat. Jeri especially liked going to McDonald's with her daily breakfast club and her Friday lunch group. Her family meant everything to her.
Jeri's love will live on in the hearts of her four children, Michelle Lehto of Grand Marais, MN, Steven (Georgia) Fleming of Woodstock, IL, Kerry (Kelly) Fleming of Sturgeon Bay, and LuAnn (William) Bourdeau of Gladstone, MI; ten grandchildren, Amy (Chris Anderson) Lehto and Megan Lehto, Alexandra (Sam Wilson) Fleming and Zachary (Amanda Paplham) Fleming, Stephanie (Kevin) McElmeel and Brandon Fleming, John (Sherri) Bourdeau, Jennifer (Ryan) Porras, and Hattie (Craig) Klotz; four great-grandchildren (and two on the way), Harleigh, Emily, Luke, and Kylie; brother, Leland (Joyce) Christensen of Fremont, NE; two sisters-in-law, Jayne (Steve) Belongia and Delores Stach, both of Sturgeon Bay; other relatives; and friends.
She was reunited with her parents; husband; grandson, Ryan Fleming (2018); three siblings, infant Arthur Christensen, Della Felsberg, and Milroy (Joanne) Christensen; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Kay) Fleming and Lee Stach; and other relatives.
Jeri's life will be honored with a funeral service held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Pastor David Leistra officiating. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery by her husband, Ron.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:20 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Jeri's name for Door CANcer, Inc. or the .
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019