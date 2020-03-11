|
Jean Arleen Daniels
Appleton - Jean Arleen. Daniels, 77 years, of Appleton, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Donna, where she had resided the past two years.
She was born December 6, 1942 in Sevastopol, the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Oberer) Vertz. Jean attended Evergreen and Pleasantville schools before graduating from Sturgeon Bay High School. On October 3, 1964, she married Donald H. Daniels at Bay View Lutheran Church. Don preceded her in death on March 28, 2011.
Jean had worked in food service, and hospitality for Cabash Lodge in Hainesville, cherry and apple factories, the Fawn Restaurant and Country Kitchen as a cook.
She enjoyed playing bingo, solving word search puzzles, taking car rides, family meal days and gatherings, and was all in for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Deborah, Donald Jr., and Donna (Tim); five grandchildren, Jessica, Charles, Heather, Dakota, and Tegan; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Carter; two sisters, Janet (Fritz) Eicher, Judy Stellwagen; brother-in-law, Eugene Clark; nieces; and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Lena Vertz; husband, Donald; three sisters, Christina Vertz, June (Jim) Forslund, Joan Clark; two brothers, Raymond (Bev) Vertz, Clifford (Phyllis) Vertz; and brother-in-law, Dennis Stellwagen.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor Beth Macha officiating. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery.
Friends may call at Huehns Funeral Home March 20, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:30 p.m.
Special thanks go out to the staffs of Theda Care at Home Hospice and Cherry Meadows Nursing Care for their help and guidance.
Memorials may be directed to Winchester-Larsen Lions Club (P O Box 92, Larsen, WI 54947).
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Jean may be shared with her family at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020