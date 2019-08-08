|
Jean Lauscher
- - Today I say goodbye after losing my 3 month battle with a chronic disease. I still had things to do, places to go, and people to meet. My husband of 40 years (Jim) is writing this as I was caught a little unprepared for the events that just happened.
My life as a grandma, mother, and wife was filled with joy and happiness. My career as a Physician Assistant touched thousands of lives and families and each one of you has touched me. Please remember me for all those moments that made me smile, laugh, cry, and generally kept me going toward tomorrow.
It is my family that is my proudest accomplishment. Jim and I were high school sweethearts so it has been more like 47 years of being best friends, partners in life, and lovers. I always wanted seven kids but that was nixed when I had a miscarriage in 1979. We then had our son Parker who died at birth on September 18, 1980. I laid flat on my back for the last 3 months before our miracle baby Jimmy came along in 1981. Next to come was Jared who was born 3 months premarture and did not survive. Our other miracle baby Joshua was born in 1983. I also have 2 granddaughters Lily-Rose and Madeline Moon who are what I have existed for since their births.
I am survived by my husband Jim, sons Jimmy (Mia) and Josh (Jenny), granddaughters Lily-Rose and Madeline Moon Lauscher, sisters Lynn (Fazel) Jafari and Ann Schachtner, brother Glen Schachtner, and my in-laws Don and Ardy Lauscher.
Preceded in death by my parents, Norbert and Shirley Schachtner, sons Parker and Jared. I look forward to seeing them again.
No services are planned at this time. A private family graveside service will be held upon burial in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, I have set up college funds for Lily-Rose and Madeline Moon. Donations can be made in my memory at www.sumday.com/gift/oregon-college/06NfUgmG-kKPZmEOiUhpLg and at www.sumday.com/gift/oregon-college/yHiRWwWXIEGz0DWkiTeZhA.
5/29/56 - 7/25/19
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2019