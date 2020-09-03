Jerald Anderson



East Troy - Anderson, Jerald D "Chady" age 85 of East Troy, Wi. went home after a courageous battle he fought for years. Jerald was born to Erick and Marie in Omaha, Nebraska. He relocated to Door County with his family where he graduated from High School and also met his wife Vera of 59 years. They were married in McHenry, Ill. and later became residents of East Troy where they have lived for over 30 years. Jerald was in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Loomis Martin American Legion Post #188. As owner of J. Anderson Electric he enjoyed helping people. He was happy to have volunteered his services at many churches. Jerald is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife Vera, his children Dean(Martie), Kristine(Joseph)Surratt, Jonathan, Jay(Tanya), James(Barbara), Patricia Vanderheyden, Mark(Shelley), Curtis(Koryn), 25 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild, twin sisters Doris(Dale) Reuter, Darlene Reinhard, and a brother Darrell, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Scott and brother Dale. A private family service was held. A celebration of Jerald's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church. Legacy Funeral Services had the honor of serving the family.



