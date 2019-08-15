|
|
Joan Clark
Algoma - Joan Clark, 75, Algoma, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Algoma Long Term Facility. She was born August 4, 1944, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Charles J. Vertz and Lena Oberer. On May 16, 1964, she married Eugene L. Clark in Sturgeon Bay, WI.
Joan was a former 1st Lady of the Elks Club, past president of the Cool City Square Dancers Club and a member of Hainesville Lutheran Church. Joan enjoyed Bingo, puzzles, square dancing and collecting turtles.
She is survived by her husband; 2 sons, John Clark of Washington and David Clark of Appleton; Daughter, Connie (Rick) Kainz of Texas; 8 grandchildren: Jessica, Greg, Brittney, Jacob, Nathan, Nadine, Krystal and Matthew; 10 Great-Grandchildren; 3 sisters, Jean Daniels, Janet (Fritz) Eicher and Judy Stillwagon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Granddaughter Ashley, 2 brothers, Raymond (Bev) Vertz and Clifford (Phyllis) Vertz; 1 sister, June (Jim) Forslund; 2 in-Laws, Donald Daniels and Dennis Stillwagon.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hainesville Lutheran Church with Rev. Trent Zeitler officiating. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuenralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2019