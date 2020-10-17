Joan Marie Splawski
Town of Nasewaupee - Joan Marie Splawski, 68, of the Town of Nasewaupee, passed away surrounded by her loving family after a courageous fight against Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Sturgeon Bay.
She was born February 1, 1952 in Chicago, daughter of the late Richard Joseph and Margaret Emma (O'Carroll) Vaughan. Joan graduated from Chicago's Academy of Our Lady (Longwood) in 1970 and attended Western Illinois University, where she graduated with her bachelor's degree in business education in 1974. She began her teaching career at Alvernia High School and later at Southwest School of Business as a Business and Secretarial Skills instructor. On June 12, 1981, Joan and Paul Eugene Splawski were united in marriage at St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago before moving to Green Bay. She worked as a secretary for Shreiber Foods from 1981-1986. Then, she continued her teaching career at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, where she worked as an instructor in the office technology department. While teaching she also obtained a master's degree in adult education from the University of Wisconsin - Stout in 1993. Joan continued to work as an instructor and mentor new faculty for NWTC when she and Paul moved to Door County in 2003. Joan was Co-Advisor of Business Professionals of America, board member of the Professional Development Committee at NWTC, Co-chair of the Workload Team, and a member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals. While living in Green Bay, they were members of St. Bernard Catholic Church and most recently, they were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. Joan and her husband also lived between Door County and Florida for eight years as 'cheese birds', where they celebrated holidays with family and spent time having fun in the sun. She was always pleased to be outdoors, whether she was on a walk, gardening, boating, or enjoying the beach.
Joan's memory will live on in the hearts of her loving husband of 39 years, Paul; children, Sean (Melissa) Splawski, Ryan Splawski, and Natalie (Jim) Hussion; grandchildren, Jaxon Splawski, Jace Splawski, and Kinsley Hussion; siblings, Rich (Phyllis) Vaughan, Sheila Lazier, and Peg (Mike) Toliver; siblings-in-law, Jane Splawski, Tom (Judy) Splawski, Carolyn Splawski, and John (Julie) Splawski; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Margaret Vaughan; brother-in-law, Den Splawski; and beloved chocolate lab, Moochie.
Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held in the spring of 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Splawski family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Joan may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
