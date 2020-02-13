|
Joann "Pat" Dittmer
Ellison Bay - Pat Dittmer, 83, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, finally triumphing over a long-term condition that battered her body, but not her spirit.
Pat was born in 1936 in Waukegan, Ill., into a large extended Croatian family that surrounded her with love and instilled in her a lifelong commitment to the Catholic faith. She graduated from Waukegan High School and for decades stayed connected with her classmates and other friends from her childhood. Pat was a high-energy organizer and people person, and for several years she brought those skills to bear in her secretarial job at Johns Manville Corp.
In 1963, Pat married Richard "Dick" Dittmer, and the two began a 56-year journey together that over time took them to more than 50 countries across seven continents. They spent most of their early years together in Lake Villa, Ill., but later lived in Gurnee, Ill., Austin, TX, and Gills Rock, WI.
Pat eschewed traditional hobbies, preferring instead to pour her incredible energy into supporting her family and friends, and volunteering for schools, churches and nonprofits. She proudly served in leadership positions for Croatian cultural organizations, and some of her most treasured memories were of visits to her family's ancestral home in Croatia. Most recently, Pat was an active member of Stella Maris Parish in Sister Bay, WI, where she for many years provided a warm and welcoming presence as a greeter, usher and volunteer.
Pat is survived by her husband, Dick; daughters, Mary Ann (Erik) Rinkleff and Wendy Dittmer (Jason LaTurner); and grandchildren, Anka and Jaxon Rinkleff. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Kerpan; and sister, Carol Ann Kerpan-Evans.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site (formerly St. Rosalia Catholic Church). Pat was laid to rest in St. Rosalia Cemetery.
Friends called at the church from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday evening, February 10, 2020 with the Rosary prayed at 3:45 p.m. and a prayer service concluded the evening at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continued at the church, Tuesday morning, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:20 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Door Children's Center in Sister Bay.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay assisted the Dittmer family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Pat may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020