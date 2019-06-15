|
John A. Lindem of Sturgeon Bay died peacefully of natural causes Sunday May 19, 2019.
John was born in Marinette, WI on May 27, 1933, attended Marinette High School (Class of 1951), and graduated from UW Madison in 1958.
John loved Door County and his family; the Lindem family traces its roots in Door County back to 1866. The original Lindem homestead still exists at Little Sister Bay where it is used as a summer residence. John loved the summers he spent there in his youth. Later he built a cottage there for his own growing family.
John adored his wife Joan (Holmberg) whom he was married to for 51 years. Joan preceded John in death (2007).
John had a profound sense of place. He and Joan owned 7 acres of land, just outside of Sturgeon Bay, on which they appreciated the details of each season. John loved walking through his woods seeking out the wildflowers of spring, the birches of summer, the foliage of fall, and the serenity of a winter's day.
John owned and operated Lindem Welding Supply in Sturgeon Bay, WI 1975 thru 1995. Through the business, John developed relationships with many faces across Door County and relished each one.
A huge music lover, John rarely missed a Birchcreek concert. He especially loved the big band performances. John also loved jazz music which he played nearly constantly at home and studied at the Clearing during the winter.
Preceding him in death are his daughter Mary Lindem (1998) and brother Curt Lindem (Eloise, 1996, Sister Bay).
John's family includes his surviving sisters Jean Matthews (Vancouver, WA), Polly Cook (Alpena, MI), and Maxine Brennan (Bryn Mawr, PA); his children Susan Lindem (Steve Gadow) of Altoona, WI, Chris Lindem (Laura Wild) of St. Paul, MN, Paul Lindem (Christine DeCoster) of Hartford, WI, Karen Lindem (Matt Conti) of Arlington, MA; and his grandchildren Leigh Lindem Saltes, Eric Lindem Saltes, Coen Lindem Saltes, Carl Lindem Conti, Reina Lindem Conti, Norah Lindem Conti, Greta Lindem, and Tessa Lindem.
Dad we love you and miss you.
John's family invites all friends and loved ones for visitation and a service at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church on Friday, July 12; visitation 2:00 pm, service 3:00 pm with refreshments to follow. A family memorial will be held at the Little Sister Cemetery on July 13, 2019.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 15, 2019