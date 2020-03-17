Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:45 PM
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery
John F. Wiese

John F. Wiese Obituary
John F. Wiese

Algoma - John F. Wiese, 78, Algoma, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home, Sunday March 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1942 in Algoma to Henry and Evelyn (Entringer) Wiese.

John graduated from the Algoma High School in 1960.

He married Judith Ann Baudhuin in 1961.

John took over Wiese Clothing and Dry Cleaners LTD from his father, Henry in 1962. Throughout the years, John had several clothing and dry cleaning locations, including Clintonville and Sturgeon Bay. John was always a sharp dresser and enjoyed helping people that came into his store be sharp dresser too. People appreciated the help he gave them when they were picking out new clothing. After John closed the store in Algoma he worked for Peerless Garments of Winnipeg, Canada as a sales rep for about two years.

John's hobbies including boating and fishing, car racing, spending time in the Northwoods with his family, antique, plants and flowers, and was a History buff. John was a member of the Door County Board of Realtors and the Realtors Association of NE Wisconsin. In his younger years he was also proud to serve as an altar boy at St. Mary Catholic Church.

John obtained his Real Estate license on May 11, 1999 and started a successful real estate career actively working with his son, Todd at the Todd Wiese Homeselling Team until his death.

John is survived by his two children Todd (Dawn) Wiese and Amy (Mark) Herro, three grandchildren Emily, Adam and Ashley; his siblings, Joe (Judy) Wiese and Mary (Mike) Bohman; many nieces, nephews and cousins and the mother of his children Judith. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Evelyn (Entringer) Wiese, in-laws Harry Baudhuin and Louise Baudhuin Dukelow (Don); two sisters-in-law Jeanne Wiese and Mary Ann Baudhuin; and one niece Melissa Ross.

The family will be having a private viewing service for John due to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

There will be a graveside prayer for John at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on Friday, March 20, 2020, about 6:45 PM for the public. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for the public.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on John's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
