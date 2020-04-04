|
|
John J. Deutsch
Belgium - John J. Deutsch of Belgium, WI passed away on April 3 after a brief illness.
He was born in Nasewaupee (now incorporated into the city limits of Sturgeon Bay) on September 7, 1927.
He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and following military service, received his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He married Katherine Ellen Pleck of Sturgeon Bay in 1950.
He is survived by five children and eight grandchildren.
Published in Door County Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2020