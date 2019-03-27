Resources
More Obituaries for John Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Olson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Olson Obituary
John Olson

Hollywood, FL - John Olson, age 70, passed away Feb.15, 2019. Son of the late Luella and Clifford Olson and brother Delbert. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria and sister-in-law Joyce, brother Darold (Barbara), son Eric (Jackie), 2 daughters Celeste Craft and Jodi Dominques, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. John was born in Sister Bay WI on April 7,1948. He made his home in Hollywood, FL. He was a manager for Publix 33 years. His passion was going fishing and NASCAR racing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and many good friends.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.