John Olson
Hollywood, FL - John Olson, age 70, passed away Feb.15, 2019. Son of the late Luella and Clifford Olson and brother Delbert. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria and sister-in-law Joyce, brother Darold (Barbara), son Eric (Jackie), 2 daughters Celeste Craft and Jodi Dominques, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. John was born in Sister Bay WI on April 7,1948. He made his home in Hollywood, FL. He was a manager for Publix 33 years. His passion was going fishing and NASCAR racing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and many good friends.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019