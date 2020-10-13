1/1
Johnny Lara Gonzales Sr.
1938 - 2020
Johnny Lara Gonzales, Sr.

Johnny Lara Gonzales, Sr. passed away on October 10, 2020 at the Washington Regional VA due to COVID related illness.

Johnny was born on January 15, 1938, to the late Gregoria and Concepcion Gonzales in Itasca, Texas. He was the oldest of 8 children. Johnny enlisted in the Army and achieved the rank of CPL and served as a rifleman in the 37th Armored Infantry Battalion in Friedberg, Germany from 1955-1958. Soon after his return to the states, he married Elizabeth Maskewit and resided in Texas and Wisconsin. As a jack-of-all trades, he spent time working in the automotive industry, as a bar owner, a factory worker, a master plumber apprentice, a Constable, a real estate agent, a Spanish language interpreter, and finally a bus driver for the University of Arkansas. He remained happily settled in Fayetteville, Arkansas with his life-time partner JoeAnne Barnett.

Johnny was a proud father to his children and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. He was an avid classic car enthusiast, a Texas Ranger fan and loved John Wayne movies and old country music. He was also very active in the local AA group.

Johnny is survived by his children: Christina Maskewit, Teresa Hitzeman (Steve), Albert Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales and Suzann Jonson and Stephanie Krupka and Michael Boss. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Reno, son Johnny and his ex-wife, Elizabeth (Maskewit) and JoeAnne Barnett.

The family is grateful to the doctors and staff at the COVID ICU at VA Hospital of Fayetteville for the compassionate care provided to Johnny.

A private memorial graveside service, with United States Army honors will be held at Fayetteville National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

To sign an online guestbook, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.




Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Chapel
206 W. Center St.
Fayetteville, AR 72701
479-442-7314
