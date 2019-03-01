|
|
Joseph Dale Weldon passed away at his home in Arizona on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with his wife Mary at his side. Joseph was born March 31, 1957 to Raymond and Joanne Weldon of Sturgeon Bay. Joe enjoyed being a caregiver for years for many clients. He also enjoyed making coat and hat racks and creative style canes along with many other craft ideas. He loved Flea Markets, Festivals and Traveling with his best friend and wife Mary.
He is survived by his wife Mary, two sons, Nick Weldon (Julie) and Adam Weldon (Brittany) both of Sturgeon and a step-daughter Holly (Matthew) DiFrancis of Port Washington, one brother Mark Weldon and two sisters Peggy Weldon and Jyll Weldon all of Sturgeon Bay, Sister In-Laws Jennifer (Richard) Albaugh and Beth (Chuck) Locke, Brother In-laws Ron Johnson and Joe Pasternak and Steven (Claire) Johnson, also grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Joanne Weldon, his son Casey Weldon and Mother In-law Judith Dumas.
Joseph requested to be cremated. The family would like to thank all the medical personnel, hospitals and their staff that had cared for Joe over the last few years and in the recent days.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019