Joyce Buss
Plover - Joyce B. Buss, age 86, of Plover, formerly of Leopolis, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Stevens Point. Joyce was born on August 4, 1932 in Egg Harbor, to the late Edward and Lillian (DuQuaine) Carmody. She attended Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek. She was united in marriage on May 10, 1952, in Baileys Harbor, to George Sidoff. George preceded Joyce in death after 28 years of marriage. On July 17, 1987, Joyce was united in marriage to James "Jim" Buss at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Jim preceded Joyce in death on June 17, 1997 after nearly 10 years of marriage. Joyce was a member of St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover. She lived in Milwaukee for many years while working for the Milwaukee School District as a Cook. After retiring in 1988 she moved to Leopolis where she was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and lived for nearly 30 years before moving to Plover in 2017.
Joyce is survived by: her sons, Greg (Karen) Sidoff of Amhurst and James Buss of Milwaukee; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Arlene Giljohann of Cedarburg. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her first husband, George Sidoff; her second husband, Jim Buss; her parents, Edward and Lillian; one brother; and two sisters.
Funeral service for Joyce will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leopolis. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30am until the time of service. Burial will be in Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Door County Advocate from July 17 to July 20, 2019