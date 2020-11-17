Joyce E. Kracht
Plymouth - Joyce E. Kracht, 83, of Plymouth, formerly of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully at the Waterford at Plymouth.
Joyce was born on May 28, 1937 in Bailey's Harbor to Oswald and Gertrude (Franke) Kalms. She was a 1955 graduate of Gibraltar High School, she then went on to study K-12 education. On February 22, 1958, she married Kenneth H. Kracht in Bailey's Harbor. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2017. Joyce followed her husband to Germany while serving his country that was where they started their family and their love of traveling. After they returned to the states and settled in Sheboygan Falls, Joyce raised their family and provided child care for neighbors and friends. Joyce returned to her career on June 1, 1969 as Head Dietician for the Sheboygan Falls School District, working for 30 years until her retirement on June 9, 1999.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls, where she enjoyed attending Bible studies. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, vegetable and flower gardening, polka dances, family trips "learning opportunities", many years at the lake, and camping with family and friends. After retirement, she and Ken traveled the United States via motor coach visiting friends, relatives and always enjoyed making new friends and experiences along the way.
Joyce is survived by her son, Ron (Diana) Kracht of Sheboygan Falls; daughter, Pam (the late Dr. Gordy) Egelseer of Elkhart Lake; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt) Balde and Heather (Tyler Oas) Halbach; two great- grandchildren, Mackenzie and Ethan Balde; one sister, Diane Kalms; and one brother, Jerry Kalms. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She now joins her beloved husband, Ken; her mother and father, many relatives and friends.
A private family celebration of Joyce's life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1pm at the Wittkopp Funeral Home in Plymouth, with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. Burial will be at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of the Waterford at Plymouth and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care and compassion given to Joyce.
