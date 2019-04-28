|
Judith Srnka
Algoma - Judith (Wilke) Srnka, 71, passed away at home in Algoma, Thursday, April 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born March 17, 1948 in Algoma to Melvin and Lucille (Schulties) Wilke. Judy grew up in the East Maplewood area of Door County. She attended Southern Door High and graduated in 1967. She met her future husband, Jerry Srnka in 1969. They were married in St. Peter's Church, Lincoln on May 15, 1971 and made their home in Algoma since that time.
Judy was a very energetic person, who was always looking for ways to be a community volunteer. She became a member of the Board of Directors for the Kewaunee County Historical Society and serviced in that capacity for over 35 years. As a society member, she helped in so many different ways. Judy was an original organizer of the Cemetery Walk programs and did the research to reenact the life story of Sarah (Hall) Elliot in the Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma. Her interest in genealogy and history led her to become the typist for the major genealogical lists for the county cemeteries, which are available in the libraries and the Historical Society History Center.
Judy's extraordinary passion for reading led her to become involved with the Friends of the Algoma Library for over 30 years. During her involvement with the library, she chaired the Library Book Sale for a period of 25 years. In addition to her dedication to the Library programs, Judy served as a volunteer with the Algoma Chamber of Commerce Information Center from 1998 until most recently. It was because of her community service and volunteerism that Judy was the 2012 Algoma Shanty Days Honoree. Judy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma.
Judy is survived by her husband Jerry, brothers Roger and Richard (Bonnie) Wilke; sisters Ruby Ann Paul, Marvel Junion, Lois (John) Holland, and Rosemary (Robert) Holland; a sister-in-law Carol Wilke. She is also survived by the following Srnka family members: Elaine Srnka, Joyce Boucher, Janice Dantoin; Judy (Ronnie) Wery and Jane (Bob) Barta. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lynn and infant sister Susan; sister-in-law Thea Wilke; brothers-in-law Alvin Paul, Dale Junion, Leon Gene Schley; her father and mother-in-law John and Cora Srnka Sr.; brothers-in-law Al Boucher, Wayne Dantoin and John Srnka Jr.
Judy's special gifts of cheerful volunteerism and generosity will be lasting gifts to her family and friends. Because of Judy's caring and giving ways, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her and shared her interest. All your loved ones thank you, Judy, for your care and commitment to our community organizations.
No service is planned, instead treasure your memories of Judy. Donations in memory of Judy Srnka can be made to the Kewaunee County Historical Society, Friends of the Algoma Library or the Elton Schulties Memorial Cemetery.
Special thanks to all who took wonderful care of Judy, and to Unity Hospice Care.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
