June Helen Bay
Algoma - June Helen Bay, age 82, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away early Monday morning, November 25, 2019 at Oak Creek Assisted Living in Algoma.
She was born in Algoma on June 1, 1937, the youngest child of the late Charles and Eva (Dandois) Sacotte. June attended St. Mary Catholic School and graduated from Algoma High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Denis Edward Bay on July 30, 1955 at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church where they remained longtime members. Together, she and Denis owned and operated JUDEBY Credit Corporation of Sturgeon Bay for many years. They shared over 60 years of marriage. Denis passed away August 16, 2015.
June enjoyed sewing and making crafts. She was an avid gardener and also liked to read.
June is survived by her sister-in-law, LaVerne Sacotte of Appleton; many dear nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Denis Bay II; grandchildren, Andrea and Daniel Bay; siblings, Fern (Clarence) Kaus, Hubert Sacotte, Christine (Roland) Graf, Johanna (Arthur) Schley, John (Dorothy) Sacotte, and Anna (John) Blaha.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Rev. Dr. Matthew R. Knapp, Sr., of Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church, officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of June may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
"A special thanks goes out to the staffs of Oak Creek Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care you gave Aunt June. It was truly appreciated."
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019