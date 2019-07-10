Services
June Jarman

June Jarman Obituary
June Jarman

Sister Bay - June Jarman, 86, of Fish Creek and Sister Bay, passed away on July 9, 2019 at Scandia Village in Sister Bay.

June's life will be honored with a funeral service on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Juddville with Pastor Frank Kauzlarich officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Charles, in Blossomberg Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.

A complete obituary is available at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from July 10 to July 13, 2019
